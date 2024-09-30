Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,424,400 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 6,260,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Monday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

