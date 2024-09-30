Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,424,400 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 6,260,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Monday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust
