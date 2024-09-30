Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up 0.7% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quarry LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $6,837,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.74.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

