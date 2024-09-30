Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 107101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mason Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 96.78, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

