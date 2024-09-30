Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 440.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 194,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $493.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.76. The company has a market cap of $458.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

