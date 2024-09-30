Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mativ were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 1,461,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mativ by 425.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 326,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $934.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.