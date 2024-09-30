Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $13,294,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,416 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,354,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $37.50 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,687,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

