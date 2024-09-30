MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLOW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

