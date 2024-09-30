MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLOW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
About MicroCloud Hologram
