MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ HOLOW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. MicroCloud Hologram has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
About MicroCloud Hologram
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroCloud Hologram
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.