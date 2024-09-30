Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $552,570.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,550,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279,500. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

