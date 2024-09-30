Milton C. Ault III Sells 107,016 Shares of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 107,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $54,578.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,452,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,021.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Price Performance
NASDAQ:RIME traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,360. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.97.
About Algorhythm
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algorhythm
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Algorhythm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algorhythm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.