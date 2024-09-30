MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of INKT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.06. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

