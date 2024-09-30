MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOGU Price Performance

Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. MOGU has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.