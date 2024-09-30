MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MOGU Price Performance
Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. MOGU has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
MOGU Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MOGU
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.