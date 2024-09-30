Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Montage Gold Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
About Montage Gold
