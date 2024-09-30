Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Montage Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

