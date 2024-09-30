Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $237,360.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.39. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.45 and a one year high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

