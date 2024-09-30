Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) Director Buys C$187,458.00 in Stock

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Edward Goldthorpe bought 94,200 shares of Mount Logan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$187,458.00.

Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MAR remained flat at C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. Mount Logan Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.