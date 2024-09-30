Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) Director Buys C$187,458.00 in Stock

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Edward Goldthorpe bought 94,200 shares of Mount Logan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$187,458.00.
Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MAR remained flat at C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. Mount Logan Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80.
Mount Logan Capital Company Profile
