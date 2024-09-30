Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.56

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 19409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

