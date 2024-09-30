Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCTKY remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681. Nabtesco has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.
About Nabtesco
