Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 73,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 70,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $676.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $309.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

