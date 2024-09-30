Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NMM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 123,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,110. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.