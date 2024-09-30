Needham & Company LLC Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $36.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

