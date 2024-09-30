Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $574.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
