Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,811 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $177.97 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

