Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.