Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,305 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

