Newport Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,538 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 370.3% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 393,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

