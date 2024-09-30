Newport Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 36,351 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,250,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $373.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

