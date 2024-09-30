Newport Capital Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.5569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

