Newport Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

