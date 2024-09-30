Next Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $830.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.88. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.