Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,249 shares of company stock worth $9,865,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.71 and its 200 day moving average is $270.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.22.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

