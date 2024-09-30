Next Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

