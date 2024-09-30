Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,787 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FNDX stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $71.90.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

