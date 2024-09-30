Next Capital Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

