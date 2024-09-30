Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,634,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 2,139,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Up 10.9 %

NDGPF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,547. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

