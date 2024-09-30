Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

