Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.89.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

