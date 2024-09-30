North American Income Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:NAIT)

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.10) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 14.91. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 312.62 ($4.19).

Insider Activity at North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 83,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($333,090.99). Insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $59,700,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

