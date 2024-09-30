Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler Buys 580 Shares

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,441.50.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.72. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2408719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northland Power

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.