Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $209.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

