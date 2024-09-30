Novo Holdings A S Makes New $277.82 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,823,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.9% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $282.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

