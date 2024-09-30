Novo Holdings A S Purchases New Shares in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,829,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,183,000. Evotec comprises about 3.6% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 4.18% of Evotec as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec Trading Up 2.3 %

EVO opened at $3.57 on Monday. Evotec SE has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

