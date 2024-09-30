Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.69

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 78879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.