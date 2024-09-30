Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.91

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 61811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

