OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.86

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 12.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.48.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

