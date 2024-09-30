Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Plans GBX 1.20 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

Shares of OTV2 stock opened at GBX 49.20 ($0.66) on Monday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 49.20 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.50 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £757.68 million, a P/E ratio of -258.95 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.85.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

