OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.68

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 641602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

OneSpan Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OneSpan by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

