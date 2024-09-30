Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 444,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 787,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Opera Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Opera by 2,428.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

