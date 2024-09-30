Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.