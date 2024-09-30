Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $202.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $201.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Oracle stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $467.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

