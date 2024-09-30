Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.81

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 30.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

